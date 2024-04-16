Fusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FUSN) Earns “Hold” Rating from TD Cowen

Fusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FUSN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at TD Cowen in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports.

FUSN has been the subject of several other research reports. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective (up previously from $17.00) on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Jonestrading reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Leerink Partnrs cut Fusion Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Wedbush lowered Fusion Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Bloom Burton lowered Fusion Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.25.

Get Fusion Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Fusion Pharmaceuticals

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FUSN opened at $21.28 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.28 and a 200-day moving average of $9.41. Fusion Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $2.31 and a one year high of $21.55. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.48 and a beta of -0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 15.01 and a quick ratio of 15.01.

Fusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FUSN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.05). Fusion Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 46.59% and a negative net margin of 4,136.55%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Fusion Pharmaceuticals will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fusion Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Yarbrough Capital LLC purchased a new position in Fusion Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $739,000. Forefront Analytics LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 67.8% in the 3rd quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC now owns 33,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 13,610 shares during the period. Avidity Partners Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 5,781,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,033,000 after acquiring an additional 81,850 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 10,683,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,778,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.85% of the company’s stock.

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, focuses on developing radiopharmaceuticals as precision medicines in Canada and the United States. The company's lead product candidates include FPI-2265 that is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat prostate-specific membrane antigens; and FPI-1434 that is in Phase 1 clinical trial as a monotherapy in patients with solid tumors expressing that target insulin-like growth factor 1 receptor.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fusion Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fusion Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.