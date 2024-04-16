Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) Given New $126.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by Citigroup from $120.00 to $126.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Citigroup’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 7.88% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Cincinnati Financial from $136.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised Cincinnati Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, March 25th. TheStreet raised Cincinnati Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $116.00 price target on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a report on Monday, April 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.57.

Cincinnati Financial Stock Performance

Shares of CINF stock opened at $116.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $116.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.12. The stock has a market cap of $18.30 billion, a PE ratio of 10.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.63. Cincinnati Financial has a 1 year low of $95.01 and a 1 year high of $124.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.27.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.33. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 18.41%. The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. Cincinnati Financial’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cincinnati Financial will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cincinnati Financial

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Cincinnati Financial by 252.2% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 243 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cincinnati Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. AM Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in Cincinnati Financial during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cincinnati Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

About Cincinnati Financial

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. It operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

Further Reading

