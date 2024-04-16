Integral Ad Science’s (IAS) “Equal Weight” Rating Reiterated at Morgan Stanley

Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a $12.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $18.00. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 25.79% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on IAS. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Integral Ad Science from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Integral Ad Science from $26.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Raymond James cut shares of Integral Ad Science from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Integral Ad Science from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Integral Ad Science in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.58.

Integral Ad Science Stock Performance

NASDAQ IAS opened at $9.54 on Tuesday. Integral Ad Science has a 1 year low of $9.10 and a 1 year high of $20.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 3.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 238.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.11.

Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. Integral Ad Science had a net margin of 1.53% and a return on equity of 0.83%. The business had revenue of $134.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Integral Ad Science will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Integral Ad Science news, CAO Alexis Gil II sold 3,177 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.24, for a total value of $32,532.48. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 120,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,230,796.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Tania Secor sold 17,999 shares of Integral Ad Science stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.05, for a total transaction of $180,889.95. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 239,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,403,698.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Alexis Gil II sold 3,177 shares of Integral Ad Science stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.24, for a total transaction of $32,532.48. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 120,195 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,230,796.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 80,195 shares of company stock valued at $876,562 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Integral Ad Science by 92.1% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in Integral Ad Science during the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Integral Ad Science during the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Integral Ad Science by 493.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 7,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of Integral Ad Science by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 1,156 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. operates as a digital advertising verification company in the United States, the United Kingdom, France, Ireland, Germany, Italy, Singapore, Australia, Japan, India, and the Nordics. The company provides IAS Signal, a cloud-based technology platform that offers return on ad spend needs; and deliver independent measurement and verification of digital advertising across devices, channels, and formats, including desktop, mobile, connected TV, social, display, and video.

