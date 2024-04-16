OppFi Inc. Declares Dividend of $0.12 (NYSE:OPFI)

OppFi Inc. (NYSE:OPFI – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, April 9th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share on Wednesday, May 1st. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th.

Shares of OPFI stock opened at $3.04 on Tuesday. OppFi has a 12-month low of $1.81 and a 12-month high of $5.34. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.28.

OppFi (NYSE:OPFI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.03. OppFi had a positive return on equity of 23.92% and a negative net margin of 0.20%. The company had revenue of $132.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.19) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that OppFi will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

Separately, JMP Securities boosted their target price on OppFi from $3.25 to $5.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in OppFi by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 818,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,192,000 after purchasing an additional 35,292 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of OppFi by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 748,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,528,000 after acquiring an additional 99,366 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of OppFi by 46.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 180,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 57,591 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of OppFi by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 158,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 22,228 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of OppFi by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 110,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after acquiring an additional 2,999 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

OppFi Inc operates a cialty finance platform that allows banks to offer credit access. Its platform facilitates the OppLoans, an installment loan product; SalaryTap, a payroll deduction secured installment loan product; and OppFi Card, a credit card product. OppFi Inc was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

