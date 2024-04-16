Strs Ohio Grows Stock Holdings in Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG)

Strs Ohio boosted its position in Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 263,339 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,905 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned about 0.18% of Bunge Global worth $26,584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Bunge Global by 69.4% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 75,691 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,621,000 after acquiring an additional 30,999 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Bunge Global by 423.6% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 52,247 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,274,000 after acquiring an additional 42,268 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Bunge Global in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,706,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Bunge Global by 53.7% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 91,657 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,314,000 after purchasing an additional 32,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Bunge Global by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 153,620 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,508,000 after purchasing an additional 15,675 shares during the last quarter. 86.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bunge Global Stock Performance

NYSE:BG opened at $103.93 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.85. Bunge Global SA has a twelve month low of $86.10 and a twelve month high of $116.59.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Bunge Global ( NYSE:BG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.89. Bunge Global had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 18.30%. The firm had revenue of $14.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bunge Global SA will post 9.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Bunge Global from $141.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Roth Mkm decreased their price target on shares of Bunge Global from $161.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 5th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Bunge Global from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Bunge Global from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Bunge Global from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.44.

About Bunge Global

Bunge Global SA operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains comprising wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

