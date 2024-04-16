Franklin Street Properties Corp. (FSP) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 18th

Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSE:FSP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share on Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th.
Franklin Street Properties has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 51.9% per year over the last three years. Franklin Street Properties has a payout ratio of -22.2% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Franklin Street Properties to earn $0.25 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.0%.
Franklin Street Properties Trading Down 5.7 %
Shares of FSP stock opened at $1.97 on Tuesday. Franklin Street Properties has a 12-month low of $1.13 and a 12-month high of $2.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $203.76 million, a PE ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 0.82.
Separately, StockNews.com lowered Franklin Street Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday.
Franklin Street Properties Corp., based in Wakefield, Massachusetts, is focused on infill and central business district (CBD) office properties in the U.S. Sunbelt and Mountain West, as well as select opportunistic markets. FSP seeks value-oriented investments with an eye towards long-term growth and appreciation, as well as current income.
