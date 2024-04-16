Bridgepoint Group plc (BPT) to Issue Dividend of GBX 4.40 on May 21st

Bridgepoint Group plc (LON:BPT – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 14th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 18th will be given a dividend of GBX 4.40 ($0.05) per share on Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Bridgepoint Group Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of LON BPT opened at GBX 242.80 ($3.02) on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 263.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 242.70. Bridgepoint Group has a twelve month low of GBX 164.80 ($2.05) and a twelve month high of GBX 300.60 ($3.74). The stock has a market capitalization of £1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 2,768.89, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 5.32, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.27.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Bridgepoint Group from GBX 262 ($3.26) to GBX 259 ($3.22) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd.

Bridgepoint Group Company Profile

Bridgepoint Group plc is private equity and private credit firm specializing in middle market, lower mid cap, small cap, growth capital and buyouts investment. It prefers to invest in advanced industrials, automation, agricultural sciences, energy transition enablers, business services, financial services, professional services, testing inspection and certification, information services, consumer, digital brands, video games, wellbeing products, health care, pharma and MedTech outsourced services, pharma products, and MedTech Products sectors.

