Absa Group Limited (AGRPY) to Issue Dividend of $0.57 on May 2nd

Absa Group Limited (OTCMKTS:AGRPY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, March 19th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be given a dividend of 0.5707 per share on Thursday, May 2nd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th. This is a positive change from Absa Group’s previous dividend of $0.55.

Absa Group Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of AGRPY stock opened at $15.43 on Tuesday. Absa Group has a twelve month low of $15.07 and a twelve month high of $22.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.67 and a 200 day moving average of $17.53.

About Absa Group

Absa Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail, business, corporate, investment banking, insurance, financial, and wealth management products and services in South Africa and internationally. It offers retail and business banking products and services; life and non-life insurance products; residential property-related finance solutions; mortgages; vehicle and asset finance products and services; cash, debit, credit and prepaid cards; personal loans; corporate, relationship and transactional banking services; mobile payments; and savings and investment products and services.

