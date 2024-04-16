Absa Group Limited (AGRPY) to Issue Dividend of $0.57 on May 2nd

Absa Group Limited (OTCMKTS:AGRPY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, March 19th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be given a dividend of 0.5707 per share on Thursday, May 2nd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th. This is a positive change from Absa Group’s previous dividend of $0.55.
Absa Group Trading Down 0.5 %
Shares of AGRPY stock opened at $15.43 on Tuesday. Absa Group has a twelve month low of $15.07 and a twelve month high of $22.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.67 and a 200 day moving average of $17.53.
About Absa Group
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Absa Group
- How to Evaluate a Stock Before Buying
- Star Surgical Shines as U.S. Outlook Improves for 2024
- Most active stocks: Dollar volume vs share volume
- Is Norwegian Cruise Lines Ready to Catch Up to Royal Caribbean?
- What is a buyback in stocks? A comprehensive guide for investors
- 3 Computer Vision Stocks for Long-Term Gains From AI
Receive News & Ratings for Absa Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Absa Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.