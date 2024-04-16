Ansell Limited (OTCMKTS:ANSLF) Short Interest Update

Ansell Limited (OTCMKTS:ANSLF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 90,500 shares, a growth of 17.5% from the March 15th total of 77,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 129.3 days.

Ansell Price Performance

OTCMKTS ANSLF opened at $15.05 on Tuesday. Ansell has a twelve month low of $13.24 and a twelve month high of $17.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.77 and a 200 day moving average of $15.08.

Ansell Company Profile

Ansell Limited designs, develops, and manufactures protection solutions in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, the Caribbean, and North America. It operates in two segments, Healthcare and Industrial. The Healthcare segment manufactures and markets solutions comprising surgical gloves, single use and examination gloves, and clean and sterile gloves and garments, as well as consumables used by hospitals, surgical centers, dental practices, veterinary clinics, first responders, manufacturers, auto repair shops, chemical plants, laboratories, and life sciences and pharmaceutical companies.

