Ansell Limited (OTCMKTS:ANSLF) Short Interest Update

Ansell Limited (OTCMKTS:ANSLF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 90,500 shares, a growth of 17.5% from the March 15th total of 77,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 129.3 days.
Ansell Price Performance
OTCMKTS ANSLF opened at $15.05 on Tuesday. Ansell has a twelve month low of $13.24 and a twelve month high of $17.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.77 and a 200 day moving average of $15.08.
Ansell Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Ansell
- Investing in the High PE Growth Stocks
- Star Surgical Shines as U.S. Outlook Improves for 2024
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- Is Norwegian Cruise Lines Ready to Catch Up to Royal Caribbean?
- The Significance of Brokerage Rankings in Stock Selection
- 3 Computer Vision Stocks for Long-Term Gains From AI
Receive News & Ratings for Ansell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ansell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.