Prom Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $175.37 Million (PROM)

Prom (PROM) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 16th. During the last week, Prom has traded 34.8% lower against the dollar. One Prom token can now be bought for approximately $9.61 or 0.00015368 BTC on exchanges. Prom has a market cap of $175.37 million and $5.30 million worth of Prom was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00009805 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.98 or 0.00011157 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001321 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $62,744.88 or 1.00350253 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000064 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 21.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.49 or 0.00011973 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.78 or 0.00010840 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0424 or 0.00000068 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0330 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Prom Token Profile

Prom is a token. Its launch date was May 19th, 2019. Prom’s total supply is 19,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,250,000 tokens. Prom’s official Twitter account is @prom_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Prom’s official message board is prom-io.medium.com. The official website for Prom is prom.io.

Buying and Selling Prom

According to CryptoCompare, “Prom (PROM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Prom has a current supply of 19,250,000 with 18,250,000 in circulation. The last known price of Prom is 9.48369607 USD and is down -11.63 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 63 active market(s) with $5,517,515.34 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://prom.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Prom should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Prom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

