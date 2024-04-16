Algoma Central Co. (OTCMKTS:AGMJF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Algoma Central Co. (OTCMKTS:AGMJF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, an increase of 13.8% from the March 15th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.7 days.
Algoma Central Price Performance
AGMJF opened at $10.75 on Tuesday. Algoma Central has a 12-month low of $10.59 and a 12-month high of $11.60. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.03 and a 200-day moving average of $10.92.
Algoma Central Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Algoma Central
- Best Stocks Under $10.00
- Star Surgical Shines as U.S. Outlook Improves for 2024
- Best Stocks Under $5.00
- Is Norwegian Cruise Lines Ready to Catch Up to Royal Caribbean?
- 3 Natural Gas Stocks That Offer Great Dividend Yields
- 3 Computer Vision Stocks for Long-Term Gains From AI
Receive News & Ratings for Algoma Central Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Algoma Central and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.