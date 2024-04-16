ANTA Sports Products Limited (OTCMKTS:ANPDF) Short Interest Update

ANTA Sports Products Limited (OTCMKTS:ANPDF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,616,000 shares, an increase of 11.9% from the March 15th total of 6,807,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6,346.7 days.

ANTA Sports Products Price Performance

ANTA Sports Products stock opened at $11.24 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.10. ANTA Sports Products has a 12 month low of $8.05 and a 12 month high of $14.63.

About ANTA Sports Products

ANTA Sports Products Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, design, manufacturing, and marketing of shoes, apparel, and accessories in the Mainland of China, Hong Kong, Macao, and internationally. The company's products portfolio includes running, cross-training, basketball, professional competition, training, physical education classes, outdoor sports, triathlon, golf, skiing, camping, hiking, urban outdoor, tennis, and other sports under the FILA, FILA KIDS, FILA FUSION, AMER, KOLON SPORT, ANTA, DESCENTE, and ANTA KIDS brands.

