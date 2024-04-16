ANTA Sports Products Limited (OTCMKTS:ANPDF) Short Interest Update

ANTA Sports Products Limited (OTCMKTS:ANPDF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,616,000 shares, an increase of 11.9% from the March 15th total of 6,807,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6,346.7 days.
ANTA Sports Products stock opened at $11.24 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.10. ANTA Sports Products has a 12 month low of $8.05 and a 12 month high of $14.63.
