Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Reduce” by Analysts

Shares of Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the five ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $55.80.
Several research firms recently issued reports on BKH. StockNews.com cut shares of Black Hills from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Black Hills from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Black Hills from $61.00 to $57.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 9th.
View Our Latest Stock Report on BKH
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Black Hills Stock Down 0.5 %
Shares of Black Hills stock opened at $52.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Black Hills has a 1-year low of $46.43 and a 1-year high of $66.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $52.56 and a 200-day moving average of $51.99. The company has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of 13.27 and a beta of 0.64.
Black Hills (NYSE:BKH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.11. Black Hills had a return on equity of 8.09% and a net margin of 11.25%. The firm had revenue of $591.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $863.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Black Hills will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Black Hills Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.00%. This is a boost from Black Hills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Black Hills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.33%.
Black Hills Company Profile
Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Electric Utilities and Gas Utilities. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 222,000 electric utility customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and owns and operates 1,394 megawatts of generation capacity and 9,106 miles of electric transmission and distribution lines.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Black Hills
- What is a Dividend Harvesting Strategy and How Can Investors Profit from it?
- The Charles Schwab Company Can Hit New Highs
- Investing In Preferred Stock vs. Common Stock
- Costco vs. Walmart: Revenue Comparison of Two Retail Giants
- How to Use Stock Screeners to Find Stocks
- 3 Energy Plays for Cash Flow: Buy 1 or Buy Them All
Receive News & Ratings for Black Hills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Hills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.