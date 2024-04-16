Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) Receives $77.14 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $77.14.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $82.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 28th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the first quarter valued at about $73,000. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY purchased a new position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the first quarter valued at about $2,909,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 56,783 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,377,000 after buying an additional 10,618 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,667 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the fourth quarter valued at about $199,000. 96.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ CBRL opened at $60.84 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.21. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a 1 year low of $56.79 and a 1 year high of $116.05. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 16.22, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of $69.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.66.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The restaurant operator reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.08. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 23.13%. The company had revenue of $935.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $917.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.55%. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 138.67%.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of restaurants with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner daily, as well as dine-in, pick-up, and delivery services.

