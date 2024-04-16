PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (TSE:PSK) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (TSE:PSKGet Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$26.50.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. CIBC cut their price objective on PrairieSky Royalty from C$29.50 to C$27.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. BMO Capital Markets set a C$30.00 target price on PrairieSky Royalty and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$33.00 to C$28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 19th. ATB Capital boosted their price target on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$26.50 to C$27.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, National Bankshares cut their price target on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$28.00 to C$25.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th.

PrairieSky Royalty Stock Down 0.8 %

TSE PSK opened at C$27.43 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$25.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$24.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.80. The firm has a market cap of C$6.56 billion, a PE ratio of 28.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.81. PrairieSky Royalty has a 52 week low of C$20.41 and a 52 week high of C$28.42.

PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSKGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The company reported C$0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.22 by C$0.06. The firm had revenue of C$136.60 million during the quarter. PrairieSky Royalty had a return on equity of 8.22% and a net margin of 47.46%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PrairieSky Royalty will post 1.0488722 earnings per share for the current year.

PrairieSky Royalty Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. This is a positive change from PrairieSky Royalty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. PrairieSky Royalty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 105.26%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Leanne M. Bellegarde sold 6,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$25.78, for a total transaction of C$171,437.00. In other PrairieSky Royalty news, Director Glenn Mcnamara purchased 12,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$23.28 per share, with a total value of C$297,999.36. Also, Director Leanne M. Bellegarde sold 6,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$25.78, for a total value of C$171,437.00. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

PrairieSky Royalty Company Profile

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd., a pure-play royalty company, holds crude oil and natural gas royalty interests in Canada. It holds an interest in approximately 9.7 million acres with petroleum and/or natural gas rights, 8.5 million acres of gross overriding royalty interests, and other acreage. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Calgary, Canada.

