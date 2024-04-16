Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG) Stock Rating Upgraded by Cormark

Cormark upgraded shares of Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG – Free Report) from a market perform rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has C$22.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of C$21.00.

A number of other research firms have also commented on LUG. Raymond James set a C$17.50 price target on Lundin Gold and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group set a C$19.00 price target on Lundin Gold and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. National Bankshares upped their price target on Lundin Gold from C$19.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on Lundin Gold from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lundin Gold presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$20.95.

Lundin Gold Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of LUG stock opened at C$18.42 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.39 billion, a PE ratio of 18.06 and a beta of 1.10. Lundin Gold has a 1-year low of C$14.23 and a 1-year high of C$19.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$17.24 and a 200 day moving average of C$16.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.98, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported C$0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.21 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$259.63 million for the quarter. Lundin Gold had a net margin of 19.88% and a return on equity of 19.85%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lundin Gold will post 1.3629738 earnings per share for the current year.

Lundin Gold Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a $0.269 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.84%. Lundin Gold’s payout ratio is currently 52.94%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Ronald F. Hochstein sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$16.73, for a total value of C$1,673,330.00. 59.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lundin Gold Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lundin Gold Inc operates as a mining company in Canada. The company holds interests in 28 metallic mineral concessions and three construction material concessions covering an area of approximately 64,454 hectares located in Southeast Ecuador. It primary holds 100% interests in the Fruta del Norte gold project that comprising seven concessions covering an area of approximately 5,566 hectares located near the city of Loja in Ecuador.

Further Reading

