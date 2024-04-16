KVH Industries (NASDAQ:KVHI) Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of KVH Industries (NASDAQ:KVHI – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Saturday.

KVH Industries Stock Performance

Shares of KVHI opened at $5.26 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.92 and its 200 day moving average is $4.93. KVH Industries has a fifty-two week low of $4.30 and a fifty-two week high of $11.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.34 million, a PE ratio of -6.58 and a beta of 0.64.

KVH Industries (NASDAQ:KVHI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 15th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter. KVH Industries had a negative net margin of 11.69% and a negative return on equity of 0.15%. The firm had revenue of $31.46 million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

KVH Industries Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KVH Industries during the first quarter valued at $38,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KVH Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of KVH Industries during the second quarter valued at $57,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its stake in shares of KVH Industries by 7,440.2% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 6,560 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 6,473 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of KVH Industries by 7,222.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,249 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 7,150 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.66% of the company’s stock.

KVH Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of mobile connectivity solutions for the marine and land mobile markets in the United States and internationally. The company offers Internet and VoIP airtime services; AgilePlans, a Connectivity as a Service solution; KVH Link, a crew wellbeing content subscription service with delivery by IP-Mobilecast; and OpenNet, a KVH VSAT data delivering service for non-KVH Ku-band VSAT terminals.

