KVH Industries (NASDAQ:KVHI) Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of KVH Industries (NASDAQ:KVHI – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Saturday.
KVH Industries Stock Performance
Shares of KVHI opened at $5.26 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.92 and its 200 day moving average is $4.93. KVH Industries has a fifty-two week low of $4.30 and a fifty-two week high of $11.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.34 million, a PE ratio of -6.58 and a beta of 0.64.
KVH Industries (NASDAQ:KVHI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 15th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter. KVH Industries had a negative net margin of 11.69% and a negative return on equity of 0.15%. The firm had revenue of $31.46 million for the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
KVH Industries Company Profile
KVH Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of mobile connectivity solutions for the marine and land mobile markets in the United States and internationally. The company offers Internet and VoIP airtime services; AgilePlans, a Connectivity as a Service solution; KVH Link, a crew wellbeing content subscription service with delivery by IP-Mobilecast; and OpenNet, a KVH VSAT data delivering service for non-KVH Ku-band VSAT terminals.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than KVH Industries
- Russell 2000 Index, How Investors Use it For Profitable Trading
- The Charles Schwab Company Can Hit New Highs
- What Are Dividend Challengers?
- Costco vs. Walmart: Revenue Comparison of Two Retail Giants
- Stock Dividend Cuts Happen Are You Ready?
- 3 Energy Plays for Cash Flow: Buy 1 or Buy Them All
Receive News & Ratings for KVH Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KVH Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.