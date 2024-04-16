BAE Systems (LON:BA) Price Target Raised to GBX 1,440 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

BAE Systems (LON:BA – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 1,290 ($16.06) to GBX 1,440 ($17.93) in a report issued on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on BA. Barclays lifted their price objective on BAE Systems from GBX 1,250 ($15.56) to GBX 1,450 ($18.05) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of BAE Systems in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Citigroup assumed coverage on BAE Systems in a research report on Friday, March 8th. They set a neutral rating and a GBX 1,400 ($17.43) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and set a GBX 1,220 ($15.19) price target on shares of BAE Systems in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on BAE Systems from GBX 1,300 ($16.18) to GBX 1,400 ($17.43) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 1,335 ($16.62).

BAE Systems Price Performance

BAE Systems Increases Dividend

LON:BA opened at GBX 1,337.50 ($16.65) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £40.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,197.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.35. BAE Systems has a 52-week low of GBX 883.40 ($11.00) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,378 ($17.15). The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,278.34 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,156.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.47, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.08.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 18th will be issued a GBX 18.50 ($0.23) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.48%. This is an increase from BAE Systems’s previous dividend of $11.50. BAE Systems’s payout ratio is currently 5,000.00%.

Insider Activity at BAE Systems

In other BAE Systems news, insider Nicole Piasecki purchased 3,132 shares of BAE Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,595 ($19.86) per share, for a total transaction of £49,955.40 ($62,187.73). In related news, insider Nicole Piasecki purchased 3,132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,595 ($19.86) per share, with a total value of £49,955.40 ($62,187.73). Also, insider Cressida Hogg purchased 13,698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,320 ($16.43) per share, for a total transaction of £180,813.60 ($225,088.51). Insiders have acquired a total of 16,854 shares of company stock worth $23,107,260 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

About BAE Systems

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Platforms & Services, Air, Maritime, and Cyber & Intelligence. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, navigation systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance capabilities, space electronics, and electric drive propulsion systems.

