Truist Financial Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for REX American Resources (NYSE:REX)

Truist Financial restated their buy rating on shares of REX American Resources (NYSE:REX – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a $70.00 price target on the energy company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $58.00.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of REX American Resources from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th.

NYSE:REX opened at $54.69 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $957.08 million, a P/E ratio of 15.76 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $47.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.39. REX American Resources has a 52 week low of $27.47 and a 52 week high of $60.78.

In other news, CFO Douglas Bruggeman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.60, for a total value of $119,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,605 shares in the company, valued at $5,280,858. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Stuart A. Rose sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.42, for a total value of $5,942,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,512,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,861,163.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Douglas Bruggeman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.60, for a total transaction of $119,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,280,858. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 111,984 shares of company stock valued at $6,643,493. Corporate insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of REX American Resources by 40.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 503 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. AJOVista LLC bought a new position in REX American Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in REX American Resources by 185.9% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 889 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of REX American Resources by 84.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 893 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of REX American Resources in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.12% of the company’s stock.

REX American Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells ethanol in the United States. The company also offers corn, distillers grains, non-food grade corn oil, gasoline, and natural gas. In addition, it provides dry distillers grains with solubles, which is used as a protein in animal feed.

