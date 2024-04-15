CONSOL Energy Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:CEIX)

CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors purchased 7,988 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 603% compared to the average volume of 1,137 call options.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO John Rothka sold 2,000 shares of CONSOL Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.56, for a total transaction of $189,120.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,239,492.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in CONSOL Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of CONSOL Energy by 101.4% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of CONSOL Energy by 866.7% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the period. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CONSOL Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its stake in shares of CONSOL Energy by 109.0% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, B. Riley cut their price target on CONSOL Energy from $100.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 10th.

CONSOL Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CEIX traded up $1.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $84.85. 260,985 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 579,017. CONSOL Energy has a fifty-two week low of $53.40 and a fifty-two week high of $114.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.76. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.72.

CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $5.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.28 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $649.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $608.90 million. CONSOL Energy had a net margin of 25.53% and a return on equity of 49.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.89 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that CONSOL Energy will post 11.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About CONSOL Energy

CONSOL Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bituminous coal in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pennsylvania Mining Complex (PAMC) and CONSOL Marine Terminal. The company's PAMC segment engages in the mining, preparing, and marketing of bituminous coal to power generators, industrial end-users, and metallurgical end-users.

Further Reading

