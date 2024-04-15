Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Shares Acquired by Oak Family Advisors LLC

Oak Family Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 178,535 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,220 shares during the quarter. Enterprise Products Partners comprises about 2.0% of Oak Family Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Oak Family Advisors LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $4,704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 2.6% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,571,535 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $169,611,000 after purchasing an additional 169,059 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 4.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,050,292 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $646,548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114,690 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 3.2% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 89,367 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,307,000 after purchasing an additional 2,804 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 76.5% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 888,439 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $22,931,000 after purchasing an additional 385,008 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners Stock Down 1.8 %

NYSE:EPD traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $28.54. The stock had a trading volume of 4,755,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,912,738. The company has a market capitalization of $61.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 1.02. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 1-year low of $25.19 and a 1-year high of $29.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Enterprise Products Partners Announces Dividend

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.04. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 19.65% and a net margin of 11.12%. The company had revenue of $14.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. Enterprise Products Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be paid a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 29th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.22%. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is currently 81.75%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EPD has been the topic of several research reports. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.58.

Enterprise Products Partners Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

