Invesco LLC Cuts Stake in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Invesco LLC reduced its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,854 shares of the company’s stock after selling 198 shares during the quarter. Invesco LLC’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $781,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TTWO. Tectonic Advisors LLC grew its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 1,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 3.7% during the third quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 44.0% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. 95.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TTWO. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $170.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Moffett Nathanson lowered Take-Two Interactive Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $169.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Roth Mkm increased their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $168.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Benchmark raised their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $164.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $176.39.

In related news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.72, for a total value of $40,487.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 63,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,910,799.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of TTWO stock traded down $1.33 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $145.94. 683,021 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,648,349. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 12-month low of $119.57 and a 12-month high of $171.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $24.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $150.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $152.14.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.02). Take-Two Interactive Software had a negative net margin of 26.90% and a positive return on equity of 3.03%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and Zynga names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, LA Noire, and Red Dead Redemption names.

