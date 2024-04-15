Invesco LLC Decreases Stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Invesco LLC cut its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,770 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 786 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific accounts for approximately 2.7% of Invesco LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Invesco LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $5,717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bison Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 1,816 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $964,000 after buying an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 57.3% in the fourth quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 1,531 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $813,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the period. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd now owns 69,708 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $37,000,000 after acquiring an additional 4,506 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 3,548 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,883,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 2,108 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on TMO. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $515.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. HSBC started coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Monday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $610.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $575.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $592.00 to $642.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Thermo Fisher Scientific has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $601.56.

Insider Buying and Selling at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In other news, SVP Michael A. Boxer sold 14,566 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $562.00, for a total transaction of $8,186,092.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,250,362. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, SVP Michael A. Boxer sold 14,566 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $562.00, for a total value of $8,186,092.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,901 shares in the company, valued at $7,250,362. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Debora L. Spar sold 164 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $546.97, for a total value of $89,703.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $660,192.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,277 shares of company stock valued at $28,513,384 over the last three months. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:TMO traded down $3.36 on Monday, hitting $561.87. 368,656 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,537,008. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $571.66 and its 200 day moving average is $526.14. The company has a market capitalization of $214.47 billion, a PE ratio of 36.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.80. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1-year low of $415.60 and a 1-year high of $603.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.75.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $5.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.64 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $10.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.73 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 18.78% and a net margin of 13.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.40 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.52 EPS for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This is a boost from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is 10.10%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

