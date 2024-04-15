Invesco LLC Decreases Holdings in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Invesco LLC trimmed its stake in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,449 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 47 shares during the period. Invesco LLC’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $1,687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fair Isaac in the 2nd quarter worth $66,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 85.75% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO William J. Lansing sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,225.93, for a total transaction of $9,807,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 20,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,300,743.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FICO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $1,350.00 price objective on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,210.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,234.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,100.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,214.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,187.20.

Fair Isaac Price Performance

NYSE FICO traded down $7.13 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $1,168.48. 33,431 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 162,930. Fair Isaac Co. has a 52-week low of $686.08 and a 52-week high of $1,349.75. The company has a market capitalization of $29.04 billion, a PE ratio of 65.71, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1,263.86 and its 200-day moving average is $1,132.67.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The technology company reported $3.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.76 by $0.11. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 29.20% and a negative return on equity of 57.80%. The business had revenue of $382.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $386.55 million. Equities research analysts predict that Fair Isaac Co. will post 19.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Fair Isaac

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

