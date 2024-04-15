Grove Bank & Trust Has $498,000 Position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Grove Bank & Trust cut its position in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 32.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,270 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,016 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings in Unilever were worth $498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of UL. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Unilever in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of Unilever by 111.5% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 552 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new stake in Unilever during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in Unilever by 215.1% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. grew its holdings in Unilever by 51.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. 9.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Unilever alerts:

Unilever Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:UL opened at $47.03 on Monday. Unilever PLC has a one year low of $46.16 and a one year high of $55.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.61.

Unilever Cuts Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were paid a $0.4582 dividend. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Morgan Stanley downgraded Unilever from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Unilever

Unilever Profile

(Free Report)

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.