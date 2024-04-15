ATI (NYSE:ATI) Sets New 52-Week High at $52.98

ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $52.98 and last traded at $52.62, with a volume of 42732 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.64.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ATI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet raised ATI from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on ATI in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on ATI from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.67.

ATI Stock Up 0.7 %

The business has a 50-day moving average of $47.97 and a 200-day moving average of $43.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.57 and a beta of 1.22.

ATI (NYSE:ATI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. ATI had a return on equity of 24.64% and a net margin of 8.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ATI Inc. will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at ATI

In related news, VP Timothy J. Harris sold 6,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.44, for a total transaction of $268,433.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 109,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,640,007.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ATI

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ATI in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,698,000. Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of ATI in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,100,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ATI by 67.3% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 973,372 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,054,000 after purchasing an additional 391,554 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ATI by 34.4% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,581,625 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $65,084,000 after purchasing an additional 404,797 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of ATI by 735.7% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 355,202 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,151,000 after purchasing an additional 312,699 shares during the period.

ATI Company Profile

ATI Inc produces and sells specialty materials and complex components worldwide. It operates in two segments: High Performance Materials & Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S). The HPMC segment produces various materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys, nickel- and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys, metallic powder alloys, advanced powder alloys and other specialty materials, in long product forms, such as ingot, billet, bar, rod, wire, shapes and rectangles, and seamless tubes, as well as precision forgings, components, and machined parts.

Further Reading

