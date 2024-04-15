iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:DBMF) Reaches New 1-Year High at $29.78

iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:DBMF – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $29.78 and last traded at $29.77, with a volume of 24712 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.27.

iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF Price Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.78 and a 200-day moving average of $27.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $755.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.50 and a beta of -0.14.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 2,402.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,074,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,446,000 after purchasing an additional 6,791,529 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its position in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 2,425,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,097,000 after acquiring an additional 199,830 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,317,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,066,000 after acquiring an additional 57,379 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 217.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,039,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,051,000 after acquiring an additional 711,763 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 288.2% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,039,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,770,000 after acquiring an additional 771,522 shares during the period.

About iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF

The iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (DBMF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Goldman Sachs Hedge Fund VIP index. The fund aims to emulate the performance of a group of CTA hedge funds. The funds model allocates weights to derivatives selected by the funds active managers. DBMF was launched on May 8, 2019 and is managed by iM.

Featured Stories

