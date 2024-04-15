SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $14.84

Shares of SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $14.84 and last traded at $15.08, with a volume of 18134 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.97.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SIBN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on SI-BONE in a report on Thursday, March 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of SI-BONE in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price (down previously from $26.00) on shares of SI-BONE in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of SI-BONE in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on SI-BONE from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.67.

Get SI-BONE alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on SI-BONE

SI-BONE Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.74 and a 200-day moving average of $18.52. The firm has a market cap of $624.11 million, a P/E ratio of -13.13 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 8.15, a current ratio of 9.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.02. SI-BONE had a negative return on equity of 28.22% and a negative net margin of 31.20%. The firm had revenue of $38.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.60 million. Research analysts predict that SI-BONE, Inc. will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other SI-BONE news, CFO Anshul Maheshwari sold 2,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.45, for a total transaction of $37,466.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 205,516 shares in the company, valued at $3,175,222.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Anthony J. Recupero sold 3,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total transaction of $51,258.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 252,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,913,021.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Anshul Maheshwari sold 2,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.45, for a total value of $37,466.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 205,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,175,222.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,562 shares of company stock worth $185,285. Insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SI-BONE

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SIBN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in SI-BONE by 37.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 167,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,791,000 after buying an additional 46,086 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SI-BONE in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $220,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in SI-BONE by 54.2% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 6,615 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in SI-BONE by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 32,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after buying an additional 2,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in SI-BONE by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,709,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,233,000 after buying an additional 9,645 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.11% of the company’s stock.

SI-BONE Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SI-BONE, Inc, a medical device company, that operate to solve musculoskeletal disorders of the sacropelvic anatomy in the United States and internationally. It offers proprietary minimally invasive surgical implant system to address sacroiliac joint dysfunction and fusion, adult deformity and degeneration, and pelvic trauma; and implantable bone products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SI-BONE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SI-BONE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.