Acurx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACXP) Short Interest Up 14.6% in March

Acurx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACXP – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 337,400 shares, an increase of 14.6% from the March 15th total of 294,500 shares. Approximately 2.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 169,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.
Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Acurx Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 19th.
Shares of Acurx Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $1.77 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.38. Acurx Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $1.17 and a 12-month high of $8.82.
Acurx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACXP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.12). Equities research analysts forecast that Acurx Pharmaceuticals will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current year.
Acurx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops antibiotics to treat bacterial infections. The company's lead antibiotic candidate is ibezapolstat, a novel mechanism of action that targets the polymerase IIIC enzyme that has completed Phase IIa clinical trial to treat patients with clostridium difficile infections.
