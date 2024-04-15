Aclarion, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACON) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Aclarion, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACON – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 62,000 shares, an increase of 9.3% from the March 15th total of 56,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,890,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aclarion

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Aclarion stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Aclarion, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACON – Free Report) by 182.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 351,970 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 227,497 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors owned 4.29% of Aclarion worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.52% of the company’s stock.

Aclarion Price Performance

Shares of ACON stock opened at $0.31 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.27. Aclarion has a 52-week low of $0.27 and a 52-week high of $37.92.

About Aclarion

Aclarion, Inc, a healthcare technology company, leverages for Magnetic Resonance Spectroscopy (MRS) in the United States. It develops NOCISCAN Post-Processor suite of software applications comprising NOCICALC that receives the raw un-processed NOCISCAN MRS exam data and post-processes that raw data into final spectra and performs various degenerative pain biomarker; and NOCIGRAM, a clinical decision support software.

