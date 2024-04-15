Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Raises Holdings in PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,468,849 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,243 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in PDD were worth $214,907,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. purchased a new position in PDD in the fourth quarter worth $1,813,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in PDD in the fourth quarter worth $7,769,000. WCM Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in PDD in the fourth quarter worth $300,000. Simplicity Solutions LLC purchased a new position in PDD in the fourth quarter worth $686,000. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC purchased a new position in PDD in the fourth quarter worth $295,000. 29.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PDD alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PDD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of PDD from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of PDD from $195.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of PDD from $157.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of PDD from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $136.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of PDD from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.85.

PDD Trading Down 4.6 %

NASDAQ PDD opened at $115.50 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $152.41 billion, a PE ratio of 20.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a fifty day moving average of $123.54 and a 200 day moving average of $125.50. PDD Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.67 and a 1 year high of $152.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.83.

PDD (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.81. The company had revenue of $12.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.80 billion. PDD had a net margin of 24.23% and a return on equity of 39.10%. Research analysts forecast that PDD Holdings Inc. will post 7.85 earnings per share for the current year.

PDD Profile

(Free Report)

PDD Holdings Inc, a multinational commerce group, owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. It operates Pinduoduo, an e-commerce platform that offers products in various categories, including agricultural produce, apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care, sports and fitness items and auto accessories; and Temu, an online marketplace.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PDD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PDD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PDD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.