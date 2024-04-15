ABIVAX Société Anonyme (NASDAQ:ABVX) Short Interest Update

ABIVAX Société Anonyme (NASDAQ:ABVX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 161,500 shares, a growth of 12.9% from the March 15th total of 143,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 113,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in ABIVAX Société Anonyme in the 4th quarter worth $249,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in ABIVAX Société Anonyme in the 4th quarter worth $618,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC bought a new position in ABIVAX Société Anonyme in the 4th quarter worth $642,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in ABIVAX Société Anonyme in the 4th quarter worth $4,488,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in ABIVAX Société Anonyme in the 4th quarter worth $7,842,000. Institutional investors own 47.91% of the company’s stock.

Get ABIVAX Société Anonyme alerts:

ABIVAX Société Anonyme Price Performance

NASDAQ:ABVX opened at $15.00 on Monday. ABIVAX Société Anonyme has a one year low of $7.99 and a one year high of $17.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.83.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on ABIVAX Société Anonyme from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday.

View Our Latest Research Report on ABVX

ABIVAX Société Anonyme Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ABIVAX Société Anonyme, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapeutics that harness the body's natural regulatory mechanisms to modulate the immune response in patients with chronic inflammatory diseases. The company is evaluating its lead drug candidate, obefazimod, in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of moderately to severely active ulcerative colitis.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ABIVAX Société Anonyme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABIVAX Société Anonyme and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.