Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Shares Sold by Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. trimmed its holdings in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,728 shares of the company’s stock after selling 148 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Snowflake in the fourth quarter worth $477,435,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Snowflake by 32.1% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,154,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $940,160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496,235 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Snowflake in the third quarter worth $226,302,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Snowflake during the first quarter valued at about $176,499,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Snowflake by 4.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,428,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,968,152,000 after buying an additional 743,211 shares in the last quarter. 65.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SNOW has been the subject of several research reports. Redburn Atlantic reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $125.00 target price (down previously from $180.00) on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. StockNews.com upgraded Snowflake from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Bank of America decreased their price target on Snowflake from $265.00 to $212.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. KeyCorp began coverage on Snowflake in a research report on Thursday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $185.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Snowflake from $190.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Snowflake has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Christian Kleinerman sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $285,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 756,567 shares in the company, valued at $143,747,730. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Snowflake news, CEO Sridhar Ramaswamy bought 31,542 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $158.52 per share, with a total value of $5,000,037.84. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,000,037.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Christian Kleinerman sold 1,500 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $285,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 756,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,747,730. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 180,555 shares of company stock worth $36,918,917. Corporate insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Stock Down 0.5 %

SNOW opened at $158.56 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $52.99 billion, a PE ratio of -62.18 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $184.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $179.48. Snowflake Inc. has a 52 week low of $135.26 and a 52 week high of $237.72.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $774.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $759.86 million. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 29.79% and a negative return on equity of 13.79%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Snowflake Company Profile

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

