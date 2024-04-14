AlphaQ Advisors LLC Sells 6,885 Shares of ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX)

AlphaQ Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX – Free Report) by 13.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 45,239 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 6,885 shares during the quarter. AlphaQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in ASE Technology were worth $426,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in ASE Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Employees Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in ASE Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in ASE Technology by 212.7% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,661 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 5,211 shares during the period. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in ASE Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in ASE Technology by 50.1% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 10,413 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 3,474 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ASE Technology stock opened at $10.85 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.69 billion, a PE ratio of 23.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.16. ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. has a 52-week low of $6.70 and a 52-week high of $11.68.

ASE Technology ( NYSE:ASX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. ASE Technology had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 10.29%. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. On average, analysts expect that ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides semiconductors packaging and testing, and electronic manufacturing services in the United States, Taiwan, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It develops, constructs, sells, leases, and manages real estate properties; produces substrates; offers information software, equipment leasing, investment advisory, and warehousing management services; commercial complex, after-sales, and support services; manages parking lot services; processes and sells computer and communication peripherals, electronic components, telecommunications equipment, and motherboards; and imports and exports goods and technology.

