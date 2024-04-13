Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) Stake Raised by NewEdge Wealth LLC

NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,629 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 812 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in Pool were worth $5,035,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Pool in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in shares of Pool by 94.9% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 76 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pool during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Pool during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Pool by 96.7% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 118 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. 98.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pool alerts:

Pool Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:POOL traded up $1.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $380.20. 398,938 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 329,300. Pool Co. has a 1-year low of $307.77 and a 1-year high of $422.73. The company has a market capitalization of $14.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $395.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $371.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 2.36.

Pool Dividend Announcement

Pool ( NASDAQ:POOL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.02. Pool had a return on equity of 37.94% and a net margin of 9.44%. The company had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.79 EPS. Pool’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Pool Co. will post 13.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.03%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, General Counsel Jennifer M. Neil sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.00, for a total transaction of $441,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 8,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,457,422. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on POOL shares. TheStreet downgraded Pool from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Pool in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $400.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Pool from $407.00 to $436.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $370.00 price objective on shares of Pool in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $380.00 to $415.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pool presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $388.63.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on POOL

Pool Profile

(Free Report)

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.