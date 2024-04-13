Coronado Global Resources (OTC:CODQL) Trading 7% Higher

Coronado Global Resources Inc. (OTC:CODQL – Get Free Report) traded up 7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.80 and last traded at $0.80. 11,170 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 153% from the average session volume of 4,417 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.75.

Coronado Global Resources Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.04.

About Coronado Global Resources

Coronado Global Resources Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and exports metallurgical coal in Asia, North America, South America, Europe, Australia, and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of operating mines and development projects in Queensland, Australia; and Virginia, West Virginia, and Pennsylvania in the United States.

