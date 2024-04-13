Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG) PT Raised to C$28.00

Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Veritas Investment Research from C$20.90 to C$28.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on LUG. Raymond James set a C$17.50 price target on Lundin Gold and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group set a C$19.00 price target on Lundin Gold and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Cormark upgraded Lundin Gold from a market perform rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Friday. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Lundin Gold from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their target price on Lundin Gold from C$19.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$20.95.

LUG opened at C$18.44 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.08 and a beta of 1.10. Lundin Gold has a one year low of C$14.23 and a one year high of C$19.57. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$17.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$16.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.98, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.86.

Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported C$0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.21 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$259.63 million during the quarter. Lundin Gold had a net margin of 19.88% and a return on equity of 19.85%. Analysts anticipate that Lundin Gold will post 1.3629738 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a $0.269 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. Lundin Gold’s payout ratio is currently 52.94%.

In other Lundin Gold news, Director Ronald F. Hochstein sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$16.73, for a total transaction of C$1,673,330.00. 59.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lundin Gold Inc operates as a mining company in Canada. The company holds interests in 28 metallic mineral concessions and three construction material concessions covering an area of approximately 64,454 hectares located in Southeast Ecuador. It primary holds 100% interests in the Fruta del Norte gold project that comprising seven concessions covering an area of approximately 5,566 hectares located near the city of Loja in Ecuador.

