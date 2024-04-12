Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC Invests $208,000 in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 2,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AEP. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the 1st quarter worth about $211,000. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in American Electric Power by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 30,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,074,000 after buying an additional 3,558 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in American Electric Power by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 205,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,569,000 after buying an additional 30,836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 36,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,643,000 after buying an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.24% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Stock Performance

Shares of AEP traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $82.52. The stock had a trading volume of 341,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,783,420. The firm has a market cap of $43.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.51, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $82.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.36. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.38 and a 52 week high of $94.73.

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.12 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 11.64% and a return on equity of 11.04%. American Electric Power’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is 82.82%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AEP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Guggenheim downgraded American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on American Electric Power from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $75.50 to $73.00 in a report on Friday, March 8th. Cfra reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target (up from $90.00) on shares of American Electric Power in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Mizuho lowered American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.08.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

