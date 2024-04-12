Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 16.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,285 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,834 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $931,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co purchased a new position in shares of General Mills in the 4th quarter valued at $1,752,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of General Mills by 170.8% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 39,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,595,000 after buying an additional 25,127 shares during the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Mills in the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of General Mills by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 410,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,759,000 after buying an additional 86,916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of General Mills by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 8,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. 75.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.21, for a total value of $692,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 93,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,462,899.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other General Mills news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 10,000 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.21, for a total transaction of $692,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 93,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,462,899.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey L. Harmening sold 60,056 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total transaction of $3,870,008.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 318,483 shares in the company, valued at $20,523,044.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 77,782 shares of company stock valued at $5,057,820. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

General Mills Stock Performance

NYSE:GIS opened at $67.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $66.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.13. General Mills, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.33 and a twelve month high of $90.89. The company has a market capitalization of $38.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.15.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 26.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Mills Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.13%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GIS. Barclays increased their price target on shares of General Mills from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of General Mills from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of General Mills from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of General Mills from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of General Mills from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, General Mills has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.18.

About General Mills

(Free Report)

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

See Also

