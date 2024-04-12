Janiczek Wealth Management LLC Boosts Holdings in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) by 36.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,561 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in TotalEnergies by 49.9% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 53,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,578,000 after purchasing an additional 17,658 shares in the last quarter. Priebe Wealth Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of TotalEnergies in the 4th quarter worth $286,000. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its position in TotalEnergies by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 9,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after acquiring an additional 1,211 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies in the fourth quarter worth $214,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,792 shares in the last quarter. 13.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other TotalEnergies news, Director Se Totalenergies purchased 196,964 shares of TotalEnergies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.86 per share, for a total transaction of $4,502,597.04. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 295,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,749,072.10. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

TotalEnergies stock traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $73.47. The company had a trading volume of 116,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,699,651. The firm has a market cap of $172.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.41, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. TotalEnergies SE has a 52 week low of $54.94 and a 52 week high of $74.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of $66.94 and a 200-day moving average of $66.58.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.43 by ($0.27). TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 19.61% and a net margin of 9.19%. The company had revenue of $54.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.97 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that TotalEnergies SE will post 9.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TTE. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of TotalEnergies from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of TotalEnergies from $74.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TotalEnergies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.75.

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets fuels, natural gas, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services segments.

