QUASA (QUA) Trading 13.7% Higher This Week

QUASA (QUA) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 12th. One QUASA token can currently be purchased for $0.0015 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. QUASA has a total market cap of $171,057.36 and $46.39 worth of QUASA was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, QUASA has traded up 13.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.07 or 0.00010196 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.14 or 0.00013172 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.73 or 0.00016912 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001434 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69,380.42 or 1.00004075 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.69 or 0.00011091 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0548 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0432 or 0.00000062 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $81.20 or 0.00117038 BTC.

About QUASA

QUASA (CRYPTO:QUA) is a token. It was first traded on October 20th, 2021. QUASA’s total supply is 1,018,212,871 tokens and its circulating supply is 117,932,273 tokens. QUASA’s official Twitter account is @quasagroup. The official website for QUASA is quasa.io. The official message board for QUASA is quasa.io/media/category/quasanews. The Reddit community for QUASA is https://reddit.com/r/quasagroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

QUASA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “QUASA (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. QUASA has a current supply of 1,018,212,870.65 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QUASA is 0.00144133 USD and is up 2.79 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $70.75 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quasa.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUASA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QUASA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase QUASA using one of the exchanges listed above.

