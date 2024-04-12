Sapient Capital LLC Makes New $3.27 Million Investment in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 124,141 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,271,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. 26.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EPD stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $29.43. 795,134 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,860,487. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 12 month low of $25.19 and a 12 month high of $29.99. The company has a market cap of $63.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.61 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $28.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.04. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 19.65%. The business had revenue of $14.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be issued a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 29th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.00%. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is currently 81.75%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EPD. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 9th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.58.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

