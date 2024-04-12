Kanawha Capital Management LLC Decreases Stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Kanawha Capital Management LLC reduced its position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 12.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,905 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 704 shares during the period. Kanawha Capital Management LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. United Bank raised its position in DuPont de Nemours by 7.6% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 11,482 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $845,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the first quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in DuPont de Nemours by 0.9% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 94,648 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,964,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the first quarter valued at approximately $821,000. 73.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get DuPont de Nemours alerts:

DuPont de Nemours Trading Down 2.2 %

NYSE:DD traded down $1.65 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $74.59. The stock had a trading volume of 618,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,126,216. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a one year low of $61.14 and a one year high of $78.74. The company has a market capitalization of $31.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.98, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $71.66 and a 200 day moving average of $72.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

DuPont de Nemours Increases Dividend

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.12% and a net margin of 3.51%. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. DuPont de Nemours’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th were paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. This is a boost from DuPont de Nemours’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is 163.44%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DD. StockNews.com upgraded DuPont de Nemours from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Bank of America cut DuPont de Nemours from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $78.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet cut DuPont de Nemours from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DuPont de Nemours currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.90.

Get Our Latest Research Report on DuPont de Nemours

Insider Buying and Selling

In other DuPont de Nemours news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 2,354 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.80, for a total transaction of $171,371.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,134,733.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DuPont de Nemours Profile

(Free Report)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for DuPont de Nemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DuPont de Nemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.