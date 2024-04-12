Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Stake Boosted by Kanawha Capital Management LLC

Kanawha Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 988 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its position in Adobe by 1.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,632,322 shares of the software company’s stock worth $7,180,322,000 after buying an additional 269,173 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Adobe by 2.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,371,262 shares of the software company’s stock worth $5,288,309,000 after buying an additional 277,484 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Adobe by 3.9% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,358,515 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,732,307,000 after buying an additional 202,136 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Adobe in the fourth quarter worth $1,757,029,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 12.3% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,561,859 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,326,092,000 after purchasing an additional 498,957 shares during the period. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Adobe alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 84 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $591.99, for a total transaction of $49,727.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,400,519.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 788 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $615.42, for a total transaction of $484,950.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,495,528.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 84 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $591.99, for a total value of $49,727.16. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,400,519.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,063 shares of company stock worth $1,853,025. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Adobe Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE traded down $11.46 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $472.82. The company had a trading volume of 1,808,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,573,765. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $331.89 and a 1-year high of $638.25. The firm has a market cap of $211.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $545.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $567.48.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The software company reported $4.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.38 by $0.10. Adobe had a return on equity of 39.12% and a net margin of 24.08%. The firm had revenue of $5.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.14 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.97 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 14.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, March 14th that permits the company to buyback $25.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the software company to repurchase up to 10.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ADBE shares. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Adobe in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Adobe from $590.00 to $525.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 15th. BNP Paribas lowered Adobe from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $499.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $700.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Adobe from $600.00 to $540.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $620.72.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ADBE

Adobe Company Profile

(Free Report)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.