Enerflex (TSE:EFX) Given New C$10.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Enerflex (TSE:EFX – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 50.60% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on EFX. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Enerflex from C$11.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. CIBC raised their price target on Enerflex from C$8.00 to C$9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Raymond James raised their price target on Enerflex from C$11.00 to C$11.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. National Bank Financial raised Enerflex from a “sector perform market weight” rating to an “outperform market weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, ATB Capital raised their price target on Enerflex from C$12.00 to C$13.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$11.38.

Get Enerflex alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on EFX

Enerflex Stock Performance

EFX stock traded down C$1.75 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting C$6.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,997,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 341,441. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$8.13 and its 200 day moving average price is C$6.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.38. Enerflex has a 1 year low of C$5.44 and a 1 year high of C$11.03. The stock has a market cap of C$823.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.36 and a beta of 1.82.

Enerflex (TSE:EFX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported C($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.09 by C($0.21). Enerflex had a negative net margin of 3.51% and a negative return on equity of 7.55%. The firm had revenue of C$782.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$788.63 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Enerflex will post 0.5247718 EPS for the current year.

About Enerflex

(Get Free Report)

Enerflex Ltd. offers energy infrastructure and energy transition solutions to natural gas markets in North America, Latin America, and the Eastern Hemisphere. The company provides natural gas compression infrastructure, processing, and treated water infrastructure under contract to oil and natural gas customers; power generation rental solutions; custom and standard compression packages for reciprocating and screw compressor applications; re-engineering, re-configuration, and re-packaging of compressors for various field applications; integrated turnkey power generation, gas compression, processing facilities, natural gas compression, processing, and electric power solutions; after-market mechanical services and parts distribution, as well as maintenance solutions to the oil and natural gas industry, operations, and overhaul services; and equipment supply, parts supply, and general asset management.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Enerflex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enerflex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.