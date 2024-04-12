The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Bought by Liberty One Investment Management LLC

Liberty One Investment Management LLC raised its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,519 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $3,299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 53.3% in the 4th quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 92 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on HD shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $333.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Piper Sandler raised shares of Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $311.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $386.00 to $417.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $299.00 to $377.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, HSBC reaffirmed a “reduce” rating and set a $323.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $376.35.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 35,987 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.63, for a total value of $13,265,887.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 107,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,712,878.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Home Depot news, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 35,987 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.63, for a total transaction of $13,265,887.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,712,878.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 8,996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.74, for a total transaction of $3,317,185.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 75,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,950,123.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Stock Down 0.9 %

HD stock opened at $347.26 on Friday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $274.26 and a one year high of $396.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $344.14 billion, a PE ratio of 23.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.94, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a fifty day moving average of $370.20 and a 200-day moving average of $337.82.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $34.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.64 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 1,452.22%. The business’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.30 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.37 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th were issued a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 6th. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.09. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.60%.

Home Depot Profile

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.