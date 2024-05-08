Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) Price Target Raised to C$243.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$226.00 to C$243.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential upside of 5.10% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Intact Financial from C$225.00 to C$235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from C$245.00 to C$247.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from C$256.00 to C$261.00 in a report on Friday, April 26th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from C$247.00 to C$261.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from C$230.00 to C$240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Intact Financial has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$245.00.

Shares of IFC stock traded up C$1.66 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$231.21. 207,489 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 298,705. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$223.38 and a 200 day moving average of C$213.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.90. Intact Financial has a 52-week low of C$188.22 and a 52-week high of C$237.25. The company has a market cap of C$41.23 billion, a PE ratio of 33.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.54.

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported C$3.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$3.44 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$6.53 billion for the quarter. Intact Financial had a net margin of 4.59% and a return on equity of 8.16%. Research analysts anticipate that Intact Financial will post 14.526183 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Benoit Morissette sold 7,000 shares of Intact Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$226.23, for a total value of C$1,583,589.00. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers insurance, such as personal auto which provides coverage from accidents, third party liability, and physical damage; personal property which provides protection for homes and contents from risks, including fire, theft, vandalism, water damages, other damages, and personal liability; and commercial line and specialty line insurance which provides commercial auto, property, and liability coverages.

