Wizz Air (LON:WIZZ) PT Lowered to GBX 2,150

Wizz Air (LON:WIZZ – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 2,250 ($28.27) to GBX 2,150 ($27.01) in a research note issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential downside of 1.92% from the stock’s current price.
Wizz Air Stock Up 5.3 %
Shares of WIZZ traded up GBX 110 ($1.38) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 2,192 ($27.54). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 357,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 387,494. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 2,171.16 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 2,047.26. Wizz Air has a 52-week low of GBX 1,518.50 ($19.08) and a 52-week high of GBX 3,229 ($40.57). The firm has a market capitalization of £2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -500.46, a PEG ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,493.26.
