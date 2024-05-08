Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $2.01 Billion Stock Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. decreased its stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,626,458 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 43,625 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 2.10% of Automatic Data Processing worth $2,009,706,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 106.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 173 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bfsg LLC bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ADP traded down $2.47 on Wednesday, reaching $242.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 458,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,766,055. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1-year low of $205.53 and a 1-year high of $256.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $99.31 billion, a PE ratio of 27.36, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $245.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $238.95.

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.22 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 93.09% and a net margin of 19.56%. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.52 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.50%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ADP shares. TD Cowen cut their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $253.00 to $251.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays raised their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $280.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Bank of America raised Automatic Data Processing from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $217.00 to $243.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $265.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $267.00 price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $255.42.

In related news, VP Sreenivasa Kutam sold 694 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.43, for a total transaction of $173,104.42. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 20,687 shares in the company, valued at $5,159,958.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Joseph Desilva sold 1,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total transaction of $485,520.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 17,179 shares in the company, valued at $4,380,645. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Sreenivasa Kutam sold 694 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.43, for a total value of $173,104.42. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 20,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,159,958.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,966 shares of company stock valued at $749,524 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

