Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) Shares Sold by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,709,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 34,941 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $393,369,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 87,056 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,484,000 after acquiring an additional 1,258 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Omnicom Group by 176.3% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 92,409 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,883,000 after purchasing an additional 58,958 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in Omnicom Group by 3.8% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 38,862 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,894,000 after purchasing an additional 1,423 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in Omnicom Group during the third quarter worth approximately $452,000. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new position in Omnicom Group during the third quarter worth approximately $260,000. 91.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on OMC shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Omnicom Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $91.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Barclays upgraded Omnicom Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Macquarie lifted their price objective on Omnicom Group from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Omnicom Group in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.40.

Omnicom Group Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of OMC traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $95.04. 709,752 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,639,663. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.14. The firm has a market cap of $18.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.96. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.20 and a 12-month high of $99.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The business services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.04. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 38.23%. The company had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Omnicom Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.84%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Omnicom Group

In other Omnicom Group news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 453 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.68, for a total value of $41,984.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $911,044.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Omnicom Group

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

